Zimbabwe: First Lady Hails Role of Churches

The church plays a crucial role in upholding moral values in people and cultivating good behaviour among societies.

This was the message when First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa joined Zion Christian Church's (ZCC) "Zuva Romweya" annual conference in Chegutu yesterday, to celebrate the church's genesis.

ZCC founder, the late Bishop Samuel Mutendi, received the Holy Spirit and started the church in Chegutu in 1913.

Clad in the ZCC Ruwadzano uniform, the First Lady showed the qualities of a mother embracing her children among different denominations.

This was also a gesture to show her respect, appreciation and identifying with the congregation.

The First Lady was accompanied by Mashonaland West Minister of State for Provincial Affairs Mary Mliswa-Chikoka, Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi, Environment, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Prisca Mupfumira, Minister of State in Vice President Kembo Mohadi's Office Davis Marapira, Chegutu West Member of Parliament Cde Dexter Nduna and Zanu-PF Politburo member Cde Josaya Hungwe.

The conference was also attended by thousands of congregants from all provinces in the country.

They were treated to music and dances from the ZCC choirs and brass band.

Addressing the congregants, the First Lady urged women to venture into income generating projects to improve their livelihoods and maximise their income.

She urged the women to seek technical assistance from the relevant Government departments.

Amai Mnangagwa encouraged the women from ZCC to emulate women in the bible who worked hard to provide for their families and themselves.

"This year is the year of entrepreneurship. The theme applies to the whole church across the board. Students must be made to appreciate the essence of entrepreneurship.

"Church women must learn from many examples in the Bible where some women were as enterprising as they were prayerful. There is great potential for income generation through the castor bean oil seed production, fish farming, poultry projects, market gardening among others to be undertaken by women and youth clubs in many ZCC parishes.

"There are Government structures in every community which can offer technical assistance to all people who need help. If women can get sufficient support, they can be cornerstones of their households. The saying 'Mushamukadzi' is an apt description of women who are organised, they will be enterprising and productive. I am confident that all women will not fail if given enough support in their projects,.

She urged the women to take the initiative and undertake entrepreneurial projects in their rural and urban communities.

"For those who have started, rise to the next level of production and marketing 'Musanogarira maoko madzimai'. The Holy Spirit gives people power, direction and determination.

"The spirit of Famba Zion is a progressive spirit which engenders continuity and development. For all hard workers, every day counts with the Lord on our side our projects shall certainly flourish," she said.

The First Lady expressed appreciation to President Mnangagwa for appointing female Cabinet ministers who understand challenges and needs of fellow women and are working tirelessly to improve their livelihoods.

ZCC leader Bishop Nehemiah Mutendi expressed gratitude to the First Lady for taking her time out to grace their event and also for her philanthropic work that has helped many people in the country especially women and girls.

He said the church was fully behind Amai Mnangagwa's philanthropic work where she was assisting many people especially women; "I always follow what Amai will be doing, visiting the sick in hospitals, and we continue supporting her work. Today she is dressed like you 'Ruwadzano' to embrace us all. She is a great gift from God," he said.

Bishop Mutendi preached from Judges 5 vs 17, which focuses on Deborah, who made an impact during a time of crisis in Israel.

"We all know what is happening in Zimbabwe. Our mother came with a word of hope. We must have hope in God. We must continue praying," he said. Other members of the church said they had learnt a lot from the First Lady's philanthropic work and were also following in her footsteps, especially on visiting the sick in hospitals.

The women also hailed the First Lady for creating awareness on cervical cancer and inheritance issues. They said they were now health conscious and living better lives.