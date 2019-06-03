Uganda: Museveni Hypes Nyerere As Key Person in Uniting Africa

UGANDA's President Yoweri Museveni has identified Tanzania's founding father Mwalimu Julius Kambarage Nyerere as the most important person in terms of uniting Africa, politically, in entire human history.

President Museveni was addressing the congregation of pilgrims, including over 500 Tanzanians who attended Julius Kambarage Nyerere Day that is annually commemorated at Namugongo Catholic Martyrs Shrine on June 1.

Nyerere Day, which is marked under this year's Martyrs celebration theme: "Happy is the Nation whose people accept Martyrdom," prayed for Julius Nyerere 'the servant of God' for 'beautification and canonisation for sainthood.'

President Museveni dubbed as 'the first son' of Mama Nyerere commended Mama Maria Nyerere and her family's initiative and encouragement to link other pilgrims from Kenya, Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda, Burundi, Nigeria and beyond to convene and pray for Nyerere sainthood.

"The pilgrimage is not political but promotion of oneness in regional countries and Africa as a whole," he said.

The Ugandan leader said the visit should be historical, cultural and political but be economically motivated through work, saying that if there are still some organisational weaknesses, they should be addressed slowly for the martyrs' ideas to become strong.

He noted that one cannot be modern spiritually and remain traditionally and economically poor, "This is to undermine one's effort and potential into development," he said.

The church service mass was led by the Vicar General of Kampala Arch diocese Charles Kasibante on behalf of Archbishop Cyprian Lwanga who preached for people's strong faith, peace in the nation and family unity.

He said that June 1 is a special and memorable day of martyrs' day celebrations, thanking Mama Nyerere and Tanzanian pilgrims for recognising the day, noting that their involvement brings memories of the late Mwalimu Nyerere when he was still alive. Nyerere's Day always takes place before the main event of Uganda martyrs anniversary that is celebrated both at Anglican and Catholics martyr's shrines on June 3.

He also commended the government for ensuring total security around the area as well as its support and contribution to church development. President Museveni thanked Ugandans for their huge turn up to celebrate the day and joining Tanzanian pilgrims led by Mama Nyerere and family members, saying, "Nyerere was our parent, he remains into our memories as the person who was devoted Christian."

"For about 4.5 million years in which the western world labelled Africa's underdevelopment as the dark ages, no African fought for Africa's unity and independence like Nyerere.

For us Ugandans, we are grateful," he said. Tanzania's High Commissioner in Uganda Dr Aziz Ponary Mima justified the beautification of Mwalimu Nyerere into sainthood, saying Mwalimu was a Pan Africanist who struggled for humanity, liberation, democracy, stability and independence for most African countries and beyond.

Professor Mark Mwandosya thanked Ugandans, especially President Museveni who worked with the late Mwalimu Nyerere to shape his political legacy. "We shall pray, pray and pray to God to listen about Nyerere sainthood," he said.

Nyerere family representative Anna Nyerere thanked President Museveni for supporting them and ensuring that Nyerere Day and prayers for the beautification and canonisation are fully recognised for the last two decades after his death.

The school community of Stella Maris College Nsuube in Nkokonjeru, Buikwe District where Mama Maria Nyerere studied also joined in to pray for Nyerere sainthood and initiated construction of the school library that will be named after Mama Maria Nyerere.