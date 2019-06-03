Tanzania: E-Payment System Hailed As Fantastic

THE National Board of Accountants and Auditors (NBAA) says the government's e-Payment Gateway has smoothened operations and increased efficiency.

NBAA Marketing and Communications Officer, Ms Magreth Kageya made the remarks during an interview with the 'Daily News' at the inaugural National Council of Technical Education (NACTE) exhibitions at Jamhuri Stadium.

Ms Kageya said since NBAA joined the government electronic payment system in October 2018, it has made reconciliation much easier than it was before. She said the system has also reduced queues and congestion in banks and at the institute.

"The system has made it easier for the students as well as lecturers and other personnel especially when examinations are near the deadline for students to submit fees payment slips for clearance is approaching," she said.

Under the electronic payment system, students can, through the NBAA portal, open the app to see their billing and make payments online through mobile money or sim-banking.

She called upon NBAA affiliates and stakeholders to embrace the technology by getting their billing and making payments through the electronic payment system which is easier, faster and time saving.

For increased accounting and auditing efficiency in public entities, NBAA has introduced Diploma in International Public Sector Accounting Standards (IPSAS).

She said the course is meant for CPA and Master's Degree holders in public services to equip them with the new trends within the accounting and auditing circles.

Ms Kageya said the course was currently on offer at Dodoma, Dar es Salaam, Arusha and Zanzibar centres.