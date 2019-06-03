Ethiopia: Sasakawa Launches Continental Workshop Program

opinion

The Sasakawa Africa Fund for Extension Education (SAFE) commenced its biennial continental technical workshop on Wednesday, aiming to conceptualize the process of mainstreaming Sasakawa Africa Association (SAA) filed level extension over African Universities and Agricultural Colleges.

The Japanese Non-governmental organization, Sasakaw, sets an SAA strategy of 2019-2023 putting emphasis on strengthening SAAs operational effectiveness by enhancing the synergy of its field operation and its support to universities and agricultures. During the workshop, universities, agricultural colleges and Ministries of agriculture will be exposed and sensitized to SAA field level extension models.

The workshop discussed various issues regarding implementing its strategic plan with the vision to see more food security in rural Africa with increasing number of prospering small holder commercial farmers with emphasis on SAA thematic areas.

On the opening day, Wednesday 29, 2019, Ruth Oniango (PhD) SAA board Chair, remarked that the workshop will encourage participants to give there all in their expertise to empower small holder African farmers. Through, the extension programs the project will work on crop productivity, post-harvest handling and agro-processing and human resource development.

The SAFE is the human resource component of the Sasakawa Africa Association (SAA) with agricultural extension programs from mid-career to PhD levels in 28 universities and college in 11 African countries.

The first SAFE Program for mid-career professionals was launched at the university of Cape Coast, Ghana in 1983.

It has spread to an additional 26 intuitions, 24 universities and 2 agriculture colleges in eleven countries. Nine universities in Ethiopia are partners with SAFE. Over all, a total of 5,776 extension workers (4,555 male and 1,221 female) have graduated from the program. As a result, all training institutions have developed and revised their curricula to reflect the needs of farmers along the entire agriculture value chain.