Ethiopia: Hawassa Police Arrests Over 200 Individuals

opinion

Police in Hawassa town, capital of the Southern Regional State, have arrested over 207 individuals suspected to have involved in sporadic violence and criminal activities which has left the city unusually unsafe, The Reporter has learnt.

In an exclusive interview with The Reporter, the Southern Police Commission Commissioner, Yohannes Woldemikael disclosed that the arrest was made over the past ten days, ahead of the annual festival of Sidama's New Year, otherwise known as Fiche Chambelala.

Recently, residents of the Hawassa towns have been expressing feeling of unease over the serious criminal activities experienced in the town.

It is to be recalled that a sudden violence kept rocking the southern state a couple of times in 2018, including clashes among residents ending up in civilian deaths.

The town, once a flash center for ethnic conflicts has been developing in a fast pace in recent years. The city of Hawassa lies 275 Km South of Addis Ababa, the capital city of Ethiopia, along the asphalt road to Moyale, the town at the boarder of Kenya.

Founded in 1960 by Emperor Haile-Selassie I, Hawassa is also one of the top tourist destination towns. Hawassa also hosts one of the largest industrial park in the country.