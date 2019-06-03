Ethiopia: ICT Expo to Feature B2B, Prizes, Debates

opinion

The latest edition of Innovate Ethiopia - ICT EXPO Ethiopia 2019 - is set to be launched with hundreds of delegates descending onto the capital to participate in the event starting on June 6, 2019.

Organized by the Ministry of Innovation and Technology, the five-day event is set to host technology service vendors, private and public sector decision-makers, integrators and users of ICT technology for business and public use. Termed as "Technology Week," it is also to host Star up Ethiopia, Innovation Africa Digital Summit (IAD) STEM Award and Paperless day initiative, according to Getahun Mekuria (PhD), Minister of Innovation and Technology.

"Throughout the week, we will hold several prizes valued at one million birr, host debates throughout the week and hold business-to-business meetings to help local startups find partnerships with international players," he said adding, "Many nations have the experience and the know-how to move our local technology forward and we are interested in advancing our efforts forward and bring the latest technology innovation to Ethiopia."

"The Expo serves as a catalyst for collaboration and competition between foreign and local technology companies and a multitude of partners in the ICT ecosystems," the ministry said in a statement, announcing the Expo.

Last year, the expo hosted Sophia, the humanoid robot and was met by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, highlighting the involvement of local developers, a team of young local software professionals from iCogs labs who took part in her development.