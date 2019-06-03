Ethiopia: Noah to Inaugurate Residential Complex

opinion

Noah Real Estate PLC, one of the Capital's growing upscale real-estate holding companies, is set to inaugurate its latest project and is set to hand over 200 properties to home buyers in the Gurdshola area tomorrow, where it has also completed villas in the area, near the headquarters of the Ethiopian Economics Association.

The newly completed project is to be one of the three projects, the company is set to introduce this year. The company, first to introduce a mortgage scheme in the nation was established in 2012 in the midst of the housing boom in Ethiopia.

The new project is named the Noah Garden Apartments, a four floor residential complex with multiple rooms.

"The new project is designed by able architectural partners, matchlessly designed with only two or three apartment units on each floor, offering a distinct contemporary lifestyle for home buyers," said Rateneh Fasil, a representative of the company. "With this latest project, we have made it much easier for the growing middle class to own homes at an affordable price, absorbing contemporary reflection designed to cater occupants."

The company claims that it has so far delivered more than 4,000 properties, including commercial units to the local, as well as the Diaspora communities with a desirable payment plans with mortgage financing and the so-called tripartite agreement, that offers title deeds for each designated properties.

The company has also started a property and asset management company, ROC spaces, to manage properties, by offering cleaning, maintenance, security as well as brokerage services.