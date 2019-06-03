3 June 2019

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Police Take Over Oando Building As SEC Set Up Interim Management

Men of the Nigerian Police Force have sealed the Corporate headquarters of Oando Plc on Ozumba Mbadiwe street in Victoria Island, Lagos this morning.

The action was in line with the directives of the Security amd Exchange Commission (SEC) on the constitution of an Interim Management Team, headed by Mr. Mutiu Olaniyi Adio Sunmonu CON.

Sunmonu is to oversee the affairs of Oando Plc and conduct an Extra Ordinary General Meeting on or before July 1, 2019, to appoint new Directors to the Board of the Company, who would subsequently select a Management Team for Oando Plc.

Nigeria

