Kenya's President Food Donation to Muslims Stolen in Nairobi

Mystery surrounds the disappearance of more than half of the foodstuffs donated by President Uhuru Kenyatta to the Muslim community last week.

Although President Kenyatta flagged off 820 bags of cereals and 190 cartons of cooking coil, only 400 bags of the cereals and 50 cartons of oil were delivered.

"Earlier, President Kenyatta flagged off foodstuff destined for various mosques. The food consisting of 480 bags of rice, 340 bags of beans, 190 cartons of cooking oil as well as a truckload of cattle will be delivered to 13 mosques within Nairobi and distributed to the needy," State House wrote on its Twitter account on May 30.

According to delivery receipts signed by a director at the Directorate of Special Programmes, the donations were delivered in two vehicles that ferried 200 bags of rice, 200 bags of beans and 50 cartons of cooking oil.

The first truck, registration number GKB 012B, delivered 100 bags of 50kg rice, 100 bags of 50kg beans and 50 cartons of 24 containers of cooking oil, which were released by a depot manager at the National Cereals and Produce Board.

The second vehicle, registration number GKB 805G, delivered 100 bags of 50kg rice and 100 bags of 50kg beans.

"We were surprised to receive just less than half of what the President announced in public," a Muslim cleric who was in State House told The Standard.

Yesterday, State House said it was not aware of the shortfall and promised to launch investigations to establish the whereabouts of the remaining goods.

"We expect that once the President officially flags off goods, they must be delivered in totality. Now that you have brought it to our attention, we are going to conduct an inquiry to establish the truth," State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena told The Standard.