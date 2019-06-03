Somalia: Kenya Raises Alarm Over Recruitment of 100 Residents to Al-Shabaab

The government has raised alarm over the recruitment of youth from Central region to the terror group Al-Shabaab.

Speaking during the Madaraka day celebration in Othaya the Nyeri County commissioner David Kipkemei announced that the government was aware of the recruitment.

He further stated that they have information that over 100 young men from the region had been approached to join the terror group.

Kipkemei revealed that the government was pursuing two men suspected to have been in Somalia for Al-Shabaab training and recently returned to Nyeri to lead the illegal recruitment exercise.

"We are aware they are being recruited by people from other counties and we have all the names. The two men who returned from Somalia should be informed that they are on the governments' radar," he warned. The gang that was famous for terrorising residents, extorting money from them and carrying out killings has resurfaced in Othaya.

"We have information about the criminal gangs coming back to the county and we will not allow these dangerous sects to terrorise the people. There will be a serious intelligence-led operation flush out members of the gang," Kipkemei added.

He went on to urge the residents to volunteer information to try and maintain peace and avoid any planned re-introduction of criminal gangs in the region.

Recently, Nyeri County has been on the limelight for being a hide-out for terrorists with the some of the terrorists who carried the recent Dusit Hotel terror attack in Nairobi having been born and bred in Majengo slums, Nyeri County.

The government also warned over the re-emergence of the dreaded outlawed gang Mungiki in some parts of Nyeri county.