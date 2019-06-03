Nigeria: Governor Leads Operation Against Bandits in Zamfara

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara on Sunday led security agencies in the state on an operation against bandits in their bush camps and hideouts near Wonaka town in Gusau Local Government area of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the governor was accompanied by his deputy, Mahadi Aliyu-Gusau, and heads of security agencies in the state on his way to Lilo community in Mada district of Gusau Local Government Area.

Bandits had on Saturday attacked Lilo community which resulted in the killing of eight persons while 18 others were injured.

The bandits were chased away at their camps during the governor's unannounced visit to the area.

They abandoned their hideouts and crossed a near by river and disappeared from the operatives who were on the governor's motorcade.

The governor said, "As Chief security officer of the state, l have to show a good example, I have no option than to lead security agencies for this operation."

"As a leader, I have to show commitment to my people toward addressing this problem."

The entourage also included the Emir of Gusau, Ibrahim Bello, Secretary to the State Government, Bello Bala, State Chairman of People Democratic Party (PDP), Ibrahim Mallaha, and other top government officials in the state.

The District Head of Wonaka, Kogo Balarabe, thanked the governor for the visit.

Mr Balarabe said, "We are happy with this visit, for over eight years, we have no any concern from the authorities like this, we cannot express our feelings today.

"We are happy with the efforts of government, we thank security agencies intervention during yesterday's attacks which helped in containing the situation," he said.

The Chairman of Vigilante Group in the area, Sani Danmudi, appealed to government for more intervention to address the security challenges in the area, saying that many villages in the area had been sacked by the bandits.

