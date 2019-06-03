Tanzania Government Says Cholera Death Toll Now Three As 55 Others Quarantined

Dar es Salaam — Two more people in Dar es Salaam have died of cholera, bringing to three, the number of victims so far since the outbreak was reported a week ago.

Some 55 other cholera patients are admitted at various isolation centres in the city.

The new figures were released on Sunday, June 02, 2019, by health minister Ms. Ummy Mwalimu during a tour of Jangwani basin.

Ms Mwalimu said the two deaths have been reported in Temeke district where 34 cholera patients have been identified. The first reported death was in Ilala district last week.

Data show there are 19 patients in Ilala district while Kinondoni has two of the admitted patients, according to the minister.

She said Keko, Tandika, Buza, Kariakoo, Vingunguti, Mchikichini and Kivule were areas prone to cholera.

Meanwhile, Ms Mwalimu said Dar es Salaam, Morogoro, Pwani and Tanga regions will be fumigated in order to destroy mosquito breeding to fight dengue.

"Owners of bars, hotels, churches, mosques and residential buildings should carry fumigation in respective areas," she said.

Mr Kunenge said spraying was delayed by absence of spraying equipment but noted that the fire department will be involved to help in the deployment of the equipment.