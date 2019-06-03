South Africa: MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube Meets With Representatives of Tongaat-Hullet

press release

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs Nomusa Dube-Ncube has met with the representatives of Tongaat-Hullet following challenges that the JSE-listed company has faced which have a potential disastrous consequences of job losses.

The sugar and property giant announced recently that it was facing "significant business challenges" confirming that it was looking to reduce its headcount as part of a broader restructuring of the business.

The company has already issued Section 189 letters to employees which would impact 5 000 permanent and temporary employees across Tongaat-Hullet's operations in six SADC countries.

As strategic investor in the province involved in one of the key economic development spheres, the government has decided to look for way to work with Tongaat-Hullet to minimise the impact this will have on the livelihood of the employees.

It is precisely on this view that MEC Dube-Ncube engaged with the representatives of the company on Friday afternoon.

"We have just have a fruitful meeting with the representative of Tongaat-Hullet with a view of getting an understanding of where we stand in term of Tongaat-Hullet developments. Indeed there are lots of developments happening at Tongaat-Hullet particularly around the growth and potential investments that we are likely to unlock as a government.

We have now decided that we are going to form a task team that comprises of Tongaat-Hullet team as well as our team from the government which will then develop a report that we will take to cabinet with a view of getting the multi-disciplinary team to look at various aspects of those investment," she said following the meeting.

Issued by: KwaZulu-Natal Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs