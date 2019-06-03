South Africa: Masoyi Vigilantism Suspects to Appear in Court

press release

Three men aged between 35 and 47 as well as a 47 year old woman will appear at the Kabokweni Magistrate's Court tomorrow, 03 June 2019, facing two counts of murder and two counts of arson.

Their appearance comes after they were arrested over the weekend, for their alleged involvement in the murder of a Pastor and his nephew, aged 35 and 25 respectively, as well as the torching of their houses at Mganduzweni, near White River late in April.

The pair were burnt to death by members of the community accusing them of having killed two young siblings aged seven and six, whose lifeless bodies were found in a ditch, in the morning of 24 April 2019, a day after they went missing from their parental home in the area. They were killed after they were reportedly fingered by a sangoma as being responsible for the killing of the siblings.

A 22 year old man, Tshepiso Mokoena believed to have been instrumental in the disappearance and murder of the young girls, as well as that of a 20 year old woman, Khensani Sambo was arrested on Tuesday, 28 May 2019.

The suspect, who is reportedly related to the young girls, claimed that on the fateful day, he had taken the two victims and handed them over to some people, who then murdered them.

Mokoena, briefly appeared at the Kabokweni Magistrate's Court for the murder of Sambo and was remanded in custody. He will reappear at the same court on 05 June 2019.

Police investigations are ongoing and more people are expected to be arrested.

The Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma condemned acts of vigilantism by members of the community as they have the potential of having innocent people falling victims to the uncontrollable ire of the community.