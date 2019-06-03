1 June 2019

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Two Suspects Arrested for Alleged Murder of Elderly Free State Couple

Two suspects aged (25) and (29) have been arrested for the alleged murder of an elderly couple in Dealesville, Free State.

The bodies of Petruida Patronella Deanicos (68) and her husband Vasilios Deniacos (74), were discovered inside the couple's house on Friday morning by their helper who immediately alerted the police. It is suspected that the incident might have taken on Thursday evening.

It was established that a blunt object was used to murder the Deniacos. Their car and a firearm are still missing. The two suspects will appear in the Dealesville Magistrates Court on Monday pending ongoing investigation.

