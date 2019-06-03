Ghana: Dansoman Marshallans Launch 20th Anniversary

Activities marking the 20th anniversary of the Dansoman branch of Noble Order of the Knights and Ladies of Marshall have been launched the St Margaret Mary Parish in Accra.

These include tree planting, spiritual exercises/retreats, health walk, quiz competition, family games/ socialisation, banquet/awards night.

The celebration is on the theme "20 years of pacesetting works and services."

The Marshallan Association of Dansoman, under the Chairmanship of the late Bro. John Bobie, who later became a Sir Knight, set up a committee for the establishment of the Noble Order in the area.

The Council 71(men's wing) and Court 63 (women's wing) were eventually consecrated on Saturday, May 6, 2000 with late Bro. Michael Baadoo and late Sis. Afua Amoah-Duah as their founding Grand Knight and Noble Lady respectively.

Their Deputy Grand Knight and Deputy Noble Lady were Bro. Yaw Osei-Poku, now Sir Knight and Sis. Margaret Tani-Eshun, now Most Respected Lady.

The Council and Court has Brothers and Sisters worshipping at St. John's, Martyrs of Uganda, Star of the Sea and SS Peter and Paul parishes as constituent members.

The Founding Members of the new Council/Court were 30 Brothers and 34 Sisters respectively. At 20 years, active membership now stands at 140 Brothers and 165 Sisters.

Launching the anniversary during Mass at the St Margaret Parish at Dansoman in Accra, the Grand Knight of Council 71, Br. Dr. Innocent Adzamli said the objective of the Noble Order was to honour, defend, promote and live the Catholic faith, encourage and assist individual members to develop spiritually, prepare them for apostolate and assist members in time of need.

He said the Noble Order had contributed immensely towards the growth of the Catholic church, both spiritually and materially.

Bro Dr Adzambli said the Council and Court also built a Marian Grotto for the St Margaret Mary Parish

He said a new temple project for the society was nearing completion and commended all those contributed financially towards the project, particularly, the Immediate Past Grant Knight, Bro. Emmanuel Prince-Agbodjan.

The Planning Committee Chairman, Sir Knight said the society had been doing a number of charity works and assisting the needy in society.

He urged members of the society to participate actively in the anniversary activities to ensure its success.

Meanwhile, the Grand Knight of Council 71, Bro. Dr Adzamli and the Noble Lady of Court 63, Sister Juliet Amah planted trees at the temple site of the Catholic-friendly society as part of an initiative to conserve the environment.