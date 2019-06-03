Ghana: Kotoko Qualify for Next Stage

Kumasi — KUMASI Asante Kotoko struggled to beat Nkoranza Warriors 2-1 in the Round of 16 of the Normalization Committee tier-two competition at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, yesterday.

Contrary to expectations that Kotoko would not have any difficulty dealing with the division two club, they needed the magic of Augustine Sefa on the stroke of full time to sail through.

In fact, the Nkoranza Warriors were a delight to watch as they produced a great performance throughout the 90 minutes duel.

They held the hosts boot-for-boot till the 45th minute when Daniel Nii Adjei netted the opener to end the half.

On resumption, Kotoko had the opportunity to increase the tally in three minutes when Victor Kodom propelled the ball with his hand in the box, but Amos Frimpong's spot-kick was beautifully saved by keeper Felix Clottey.

That gingered the Bono East Warriors who surged forward and cancelled the lead in the 49th minute, courtesy Kwame Opoku.

And,the best of the game was from this time on, with Kotoko heating up with aggression while the visitors put up some fierce resistance.

Substitute Obed Owusu had a nice opportunity to find the back of the net but woefully fired off target with only the keeper to beat in the 66th minute.

The visitors, at this time, were dictating the pace for the Reds but lacked the experience upfront as their forwards wasted precious chances.

When all pointed to a goal apiece for a penalty shootout, rearguard Augustine Sefa, picked a pass, dazzled through a forest of players and fired a 30-metre pile-driver that caught keeper Clottey ball-watching for the winner of the afternoon.