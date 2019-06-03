Ghana: Hearts Board Membership Not My Priority - Ofosu-Adjare

ASPIRING National Chapters Committee Chairman of Accra of Oak SC, Mr Lawrence Ofosu-Adjare, has said seeking the position and mandate of supporters to ascend the board membership of the club is not his priority.

Currently the 1st Vice Chairman of the National Chapters Committee (NCC), who also occupies few directorship positions on some prominent institutions in Ghana and beyond, Ofosu-Adjare feels his 'baby' project of making the NCC more relevant as shareholders rather being stakeholders, is what meets the aspiration of the organised supporters body more.

As the the highest decision making body of the club, with the post share floatation era of 2011, the Board alloted a slot for a representative of the supporters' leadership with the NCC Chairman, then Alhaji Braimah Akanbi and his successor Eric Barima Attuahene, whose tenure ends after the June 22 elections, being the main beneficiaries as the voice of the supporters body on the Board.

Highly tipped to win the chairmanship slot, Ofosu-Adjare, an experienced Health Administrator of decades standing, said he has the requisite numeric and mathematical mantra to woo delegates.

Ofosu-Adjare has, therefore, targeted to establish a National Supporters Trust, Structured Dialogue with Management and Board, enhancing the club's sources of revenue, amongst the things, when given the mandate to lead the club.

According to him, the National Chapters Trust (NTC) will be the legally registered business entity to drive and sustain the commercial activities for the Chapters body, in order to generate constant flow of income (resources) needed to support the club as and when need be.

He said every Chapter member shall be registered under the Trust who will be required to pay monthly dues and other levies as may be agreed. "The Trust will be managed by trustees who will be made up of professionals carefully appointed and independent off the NCC for purposes and enhancement of accountability and transparency.

"In nutshell, the idea is to capitalise and recapitalise the club with funds much needed to meet the Infrastructure and high recurring expenditures associated with running a club like Accra Hearts of Oak."