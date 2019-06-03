Ghana: MTN Introduces New Internet Device

LEADING telecommu- nication company, MTN Ghana has launched a new device to bring internet to the doorstep of consumers. Called the 'MTN Turbonet router', the device enables cus- tomers to access fast broadband internet service at the comfort of their homes.

Up to 32 family people can simultaneous access internet service through the Turbonet router. Speaking at the launch in Accra on Thursday, the Chief Executive Officer of MTN Ghana, Selorm Adadevoh said the introduction of the Turbonet product onto the Ghanaian was to bring internet access to all the citizens.

He said a study conducted by MTN Ghana indicated that only 4 per cent of the citizens have access to fast and reliable internet, and said this challenged needed to be addressed. Mr Adadevoh said access to internet services was a right and his outfit believed every Ghanaian deserved access to high speed internet.

To this end, he said MTN Ghana had developed about 1600 4G+ sites across the country to enable customers get access to high speed internet. The Minister of Communications, George Andah who was the guest speaker, said the launch of the product as of the broadband internet device had come at an opportune time. He said the launch was in line with government's commitment to sending internet services to the nook and cranny of the country.

Mr Andah said the adoption of broadband internet service accelerated economic and national development. "In the 21st century broadband service had become an important guarantee for supporting economic development," he said.

He said the objective of government was to make Ghana the hub of Information Communication Technology in the sub-region. The Deputy Minister said government would continue to invest in broadband infrastructure to bring access to all Ghanaians.

Mr Andah said the government has 800 megahertz bandwidth, which was collected due to the migration to digital broadcasting, for sale and urged the telecommunication companies to take advantage of it to improve their internet services.

The Board Chairman of the National Communications Authority, Mr Kwaku Sakyi-Addo who graced the occasion commended MTN Ghana for the launch of the Turbonet router.