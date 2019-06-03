South Africa: Correctional Facility Deputy Directors Up for Corruption

press release

The Hawks' Serious Corruption Investigation has resulted in the arrest of two correctional Deputy Directors and their accomplice attached to Kutama Senthumule Correctional facility for tender irregularities on Wednesday.

The one Deputy Director who is also a procurement officer at the facility allegedly awarded a tender worth over R10 million to his companion without following due processes. Investigation has revealed that he apparently further transferred just over R130 000.00 into the same accomplice's bank account.

In November last year, this Deputy Director together with Edith Pengson (56), were arrested by the same team, for allegedly overpricing services in return for gratification amounting to over R2.3 million. In this matter the pair are expected back at court on the 28th of June 2019.

Hawks Investigation has further revealed that, the Deputy Director and his counterpart in the human resource department at the South African Custodian Management (SACM), allegedly connived with a supplier and unduly approved a tender to supply mattresses at the facility at exorbitant prices in exchange of alleged kickbacks.

The suspects have been warned to appear at the Makhado Magistrate's Court on the 20th of June 2019 to face charges related to fraud, corruption and money laundering.