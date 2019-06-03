Malawi: Moyale Down Mzuni in a Mzuzu Friendly Derby

Putting aside a ban that was imposed by the Super League Of Malawi (SULOM) for MoyaleBarracks and Mzuni Football clubs not to face each other at Mzuzu Stadium for two seasons, the two sides decided to play a friendly match outside the ban at the same venue on Saturday and Moyale came out tops with a 4-1 victory.

Mzuni and Moyale play in friendly

SULOM imposed the ban following a terrible fracas that erupted when the two sides met in a TNM Super League encounter but in a bid to burry the past and strengthen their relationship that went sour after the incident, they decided to face each other in a friendly encounter after staying for two weeks without any competitive match.

Mzuni FC looked rusty in the first half with Moyale Barracks enjoying a lion's share of possession right from the first whistle. GastinSimkonda's shot in the 9th minute hit the woodwork with Mzuni goalkeeper Francis Mkanda already beaten.

A minute later, Lloyd Njaliwa raced for a decent through ball and neatly beat the advancing Mzuni goalkeeper to put the soldiers in the lead.

Njaliwa registered a brace in the 14th minute when SandressMunthali fed him with anotherbrilliant through ball past the Mzuni defence and all that he needed to do was to chip the ball over the goalkeeper who was already down anticipating a low shot.

The students got their only goal in the 29th minute when Moyale Barracks defender, Black Aliseni, cheaply lost the ball close the 18 metre box and RhamadanNtafu had no problems shooting past goalkeeper Simeon Harawa.

In the 33rd minute, Moyale'sLesmanSingini was brought in the 18 metre box under pressure by defender SuzgoNyambose and referee Newton Nyirenda had no option but to award the soldiers a penalty. GastinSimkonda stepped up to take the spot kick and managed to beat the goalkeeper with powerful balloon shot that hit the roof of the net. 3-1.

In the second half, the two teams made up to five substitutions each including the goalkeepers. Mzuni goalkeeper Francis Makanda paved way for PiliraniMapira while Simeon Harawa left the Moyale Barracks goal posts for OliseNkhwazi.

PiliraniMapira conceded his own goal six minutes to full time when Moyale's Brown Magagasent a beautiful cross from the left and Gift Nyando, unmarked, nodded the ball past him for the game to end at 4-1 in favour of the soldiers.

Speaking to Nyasa Times after the match, Mzuni FC coach Gilbert Chirwa said the team had not been training for two weeks and it was necessary to have the friendly game to remove rust fromthe boys before competition returns in the league and the Airtel Top 8.

"A good number of our players were not available for training and even this game. The players have stayed for two weeks without kicking a ball and this friendly was important for us to access the team. We will fully regroup next week and continue preparing for the forthcoming games," explained Chirwa.

Team Manager for Moyale Barracks, Victor Phiri, said the friendly game was an opportunity to try different combinations in the team.

"We are satisfied with the job done by our midfield and the striking force. We have been struggling to score goals in the past games but we are happy to have scored four goals in this match although it was a friendly," retorted Phiri.

In addition to TNM Super League assignments, Mzuni FC will face Karonga United in the semi finals of the Airtel Top 8 Cup at a date and venue to be announced later by the Football Association of Malawi (FAM).