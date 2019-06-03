Nigeria: Ex-Bauchi Gov Denies Bequeathing N137 Billion Debt

The immediate past governor of Bauchi State, Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar, has denied bequeathing a debt of N137 billion to the new administration.

The former governor, in a statement, yesterday, by his Special Adviser on Media and Strategy, Ali M. Ali, said the claim by the chairman of the PDP Transition Committee, Senator Adamu Gumba, that his administration bequeathed a debt profile of N137 billion to Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed's administration was incorrect.

"Throughout the four-year tenure of the former leader (Mohammed), the government did not take a single commercial loan. We, however, acknowledge the receipts of various intervention loans from the Federal Government totalling N34.6 billion. These were concessionary loans by the Federal Government to states with heavy financial burden and lean purse," the spokesman said.

"All states were beneficiaries except Lagos and Akwa Ibom states. For example, the government benefitted from Bailout loan of N8.6 billion; Infrastructure Loan, N10 billion; CBN CACS loan, N8 billion and Budget Support Facility loan N8 billion. Collectively these total N34.6 billion.

"Before its tenure ended on May 29th, the government of Abubakar ensured that the refund was effected despite the machinations of detractors; some of whom are very visible now. At no time was the government of M.A. Abubakar engaged in frivolities in the management of very lean resources," the spokesman added.

He also said that all the loans were used for the purposes they were meant, adding that Abubakar left N11.6 billion in the state government's account which was a refund on federal projects executed by the Bauchi State Government.