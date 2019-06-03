Nigeria: Sanusi Confident Flying Eagles Will Beat Senegal

The General Secretary of the Nigeria Football Federation, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi has expressed confidence that the national U-20 team, the Flying Eagles will soar high above Senegal tonight in their round of 16 clash to reach quarter-final in the ongoing FIFA U2-0 World Cup in Poland.

While Senegal topped group D after two wins and a draw, the Flying Eagles managed a win, a loss and a draw in the last group match with Ukraine to reach the round of 16 as one of the best third placed teams.

The NFF scribe is confident that the Paul Aigbogun led team will put up a good show to move to the next round.

He told Daily Trust yesterday that the federation had given all the necessary support to the team to ensure they didn't disappoint in Poland.

Sanusi said in as much as the Flying Eagles performance might have fallen short of the expectations of their teeming fans, they will make amends in tonight's round of 16 clash.

According to him, the Flying Eagles and their handlers know what is at stake and will put in everything to fly over the young lions of Senegal.

"Everybody is entitled to his opinion. Personally, I believe the Flying Eagles will win to qualify for the next round.

"Yes, it is not going to be an easy match, but the federation is giving every necessary support to the Flying Eagles in this crucial match.

"The boys know what is at stake and the expectations of Nigerians in Poland and at home so I believe they will rise to the occasion," he said.