Nigeria: Teenagers, 5 Others Arrested Over Kidnapping in Edo

The police in Edo State have arrested seven persons including two teenagers for allegedly abducting one Osamagbe Atomon from his father in the state.

It was gathered that the suspects were arrested in Egor and Ekiadolor area, a suburb of Benin metropolis on May 25.

The suspects are, Etinosa Ogbomo, 22; Andrew Monday, 19; Edosa Ogierakhi, 24; Efosa Aibueze, 19; Evans Osazuwa, 34; Sunday Felix, 24 and Ede Kingsley, 20.

It was gathered that the suspects were arrested by operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping and Cyber Crime Unit of the command acting on intelligence report.

Speaking with our reporter, yesterday, the command's spokesman, Chidi Nwanbuzor, said the suspects attacked and snatched one Osamagbe Atomon from his father, Uyi Atomon, and zoomed off in an Audi 80 car with the baby but were arrested by the police following a tip off.

He said the suspects have confessed to the crime while the victim has been reunited with his father.

Items recovered from the suspects included, two locally made cut-to-size guns, one single barrel gun, 10 live cartridges, an Audi 80 car and a motorcycle.

He assured that the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigation is completed.