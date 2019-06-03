South Africa: The South African Police Service Once Again Participated in the Annual 'Take a Child to Work' Campaign This Week

press release

The Take a Child to Work campaign was held under the theme #MoreThanADay, kicked off on Thursday, 30 May 2019 where 200 learners from various schools in and around Pretoria visited the various SAPS's divisions.

For the SAPS, the event is an additional opportunity to reach out to young people as part of the organisation's drive to market it as an employer of choice and to achieve the objectives of the National Development Plan, Vision 2030 to promote economic growth and increase the availability of jobs.

Police Minister General Bheki Cele hosted the learners at the SAPS Tshwane Academy where various divisions within the SAPS displayed their expertise in the form of exhibitions. Police Minister General Bheki Cele was joined by the newly appointed Deputy Minister of Police, Mr Cassel Mathale, the National Commissioner of the SAPS, General Khehla Sitole and members of the SAPS at large. In his welcoming address, General Sitole encouraged the learners to stay away from criminal activities.

"The purpose of the event, is centred through the turnaround vision which is a creation of a crime free, conducive climate for both economic and social stability. We know that if we expose young people enough to job opportunities and careers, we are likely to take out a young person out of reach of criminal activities. The most precious resource for criminals is a young person", General KJ Sitole.

In 2004, The SAPS implemented career centres to promote and market SAPS's career opportunities, including scarce and critical occupations in the organisation. Every year, the SAPS hosts a national career open day aimed at empowering young people with information on career opportunities within the organisation, as well as exposing them to the day-to-day duties of the SAPS's employees.

Marketing and recruitment drives are also held at schools, technical and vocational education and training colleges and tertiary institutions. In his address, the Minister of Police, General Bheki Cele also encouraged the learners to make the right choices so as to not get involved in criminal activities. "The simple choice you make is to be a good citizen of the Republic of South Africa and the rest will follow, it is to say, I refuse to do wrong things. Every bad thing is around you and every good thing is around you, yours is to pick the right one and continue with life.The SAPS is an organisation is an organisation of excellence, you don't come here because you don't know what to do. As you go to the stalls you will be able to see the various careers available within the police service, "Minister General B Cele

During the day, learners were also shown a display by members of the K-9 unit where learners were given an opportunity to experience how officers respond to real life crime scenes. This with the aim of exposing the learners to the day-to-day responsibilities of SAPS members, to also provide them with a better understanding of how the divisions function, and how each division is interlinked to support the others, to ensure that the SAPS fulfils its Constitutional mandate. Some of the learners had this to say:

-Pretty Masilela is a female Grade 10 learner at Wozanibone Secondary School "I enjoyed being here because I have learnt more on how police get the lost cars and what they use to get the cars and how the dogs work to get those cars"

-Simphiwe Mabena is a male Grade 7 learner at Kutumela Molefi Primary School"I'm excited because I saw how police work and operate to arrest criminals. I can't wait to get home to tell my mom about this experience"

-Michelle Nkuna is a female Grade 10 learner at David Hellen Peta Secondary School "I have learnt that there are many job opportunities in the police service, I also learnt that you mustn't commit crime, the consequences of committing crime are too dangerous"

Various stalls at the SAPS Tshwane Academy displayed the work and expertise of the SAPS. These stalls were manned by members of the SAPS who were present to explain how the various divisions operate, these gave the learners an opportunity to also interact with the senior management of the SAPS. In closing, the Deputy National Commissioner for Asset and Legal Management in the SAPS, Lt Gen Franscinah Vuma encouraged learners to study hard and one day join the Service, so that they too can have the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of the citizens of the Republic of South Africa.