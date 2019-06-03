Malawi: UDF Meets On Fundamental Repositioning

United Democratic Front (UDF) officials say party gurus will be meeting shortly to make a common stand on whether the former ruling party should go into a political alliance with another party or not.

UDF spokesperson Ken Ndanga has confirmed the meeting, saying the party needed to make a decision on the alliance issue.

"The elections are over, we now need to make a decision on the alliance that will build the party not destroy it," said Ndanga.

Political commentator Rafiq Hajat said the UDF has paid a price for its alliance with the DPP in the past five years.

"The party is getting weaker and weaker by each passing election since it got out of government in 2004," said Hajat.

Party president Atupele Muluzi, who had been a sole UDF member in the 20-member Peter Mutharika cabinet performed badly during the just ended election getting less than 300, 000 votes whilst the party got 10 parliamentary seats down from 25 in the 2014 election.