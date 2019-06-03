Ghana: 16 Perish in Floods

About 16 people are confirmed dead, following a downpour, in Accra, this year, Public Relations Officer (PRO) for National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Mr George Ayisi, has announced.

He said the number of deaths could increase due to the intense rainfall that was expected.

Mr Ayisi, who confirmed these to journalists, on Saturday, said, "Torrential rains are normally recorded between June and July, every year, and clearly a major flood disaster is looming, because the volume of water is going to be high, so if the gutters that we have, cannot contain the volumes, then it is going to be challenging and daunting."

He stressed that the perennial occurrences was due to the building of structures on waterways and the blocking of drainage systems, situations that force rushing waters onto the streets and into homes.

Mr Ayisi said the late desilting of the Odaw river, Korle River, and lack of a proper drainage system during the construction of the Kwame Nkrumah interchange were also causes of flooding.

He called for improvement of the country's drainage system, and said despite NADMO's shortcoming, it had embarked on a series of training, to enable its personnel to assist victims of flood.

"We are ready to respond to emergency calls as far as flood related accidents are concerned," Mr Ayisi said.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, on May 21, 2019, inspected ongoing dredging of the Odaw River and the construction of a storm drain at Kaneshie First Light in Accra.

The President said the interventions were to help end the perennial flooding that occurs.

Dredging works according to the engineer of the project, would be completed in June.