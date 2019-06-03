Ghana: Stars Train Today

GHANA'S Black Stars will commence preparations ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, today.

Initially, the team was expected to begin their training yesterday, but had to be deferred because it did not have its full complement due to flight arrangements.

A contingent led by the Acting Ghana Football Association (GFA) General Secretary, Alex Asante, which included some players and members of the technical team arrived in Abu Dhabi yesterday morning.

The rest of the squad is expected to arrive in the team's camp today as Coach Kwesi Appiah and his side prepare for the Africa continent's flagship football competition.

The team will be in UAE for three weeks before departing to Egypt for the tournament.