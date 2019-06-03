Ghana: Suspected 'Goat Thief' Set Ablaze

Huhunya — A suspected 'goat thief' died after he was set ablaze in a vehicle by irate mob of Huhunya, a suburb of Nkurakan, in the Yilo-Krobo municipality of the Eastern Region, last Saturday.

The deceased and two others were said to have allegedly stolen goats at Klo Agogo.

Thomas Ayitey, a suspect, who was arrested and detained, was assisting the police in investigation, while another accomplice was on the run.

The suspects were believed to have knocked down two residents, Kwame Tettehfio, 31, and Aaron Padi, 45, who were on a motorcycle, killing them instantly.

The Head of Public Relations of the Eastern Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ebenezer Tetteh, confirmed the arrest to the Ghanaian Times.

He said that the police received information that three unknown suspected robbers on board a Toyota Corolla vehicle with registration number GW 4151-19, had stolen goats at Klo Agogo.

DSP Tetteh said the youth chased and arrested the three suspects at the Ghana Revenue Authority barrier, at Huhunya, but two of them escaped.

He said one of the suspects, who could not escape, was put into the vehicle together with sheep and goats, and set ablaze.

DSP Tetteh said the police rescued the suspect and took him to the Eastern Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.