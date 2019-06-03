Ghana: New-Found Striker Gets Permanent Turkish Deal

GHANA forward Caleb Ekuban has joined Turkish side Trabzonspor on a permanent deal. The 25-year-old joins from Leeds United after the Super Lig side activated the clause in his contract.

Ekuban has been magnificent at the club after scoring 8 times in 36 appearances in both the league and Cup matches. He also made three assists.

The ex-Chievo Verona attacker parted ways with the English club for a fee around a €1million.

Having joined Leeds in 2017 from the Italian side, he struggled to fit in scoring two goals in 21 appearances.

He also spent time on loan at Sudtirol, Lumezanne and Partizan Tirana.

His form in Italy earned him a call up to the senior national team, where he scored two in two games for the Black Stars of Ghana.

The Trabzonspor scored his second international goal on March 26, 2019 as Ghana recorded a 3-1 win over Mauritania in a pre-AFCON friendly match played at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Ekuban, who netted on his debut for the Stars in the slender 1-0 win over Kenya four days earlier, scored the second goal in the Stars' win over the Mauritanians. - Ghanasoccernet