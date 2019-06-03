Ghana: Baby, 4 Others Die in T'DI Floods

Takoradi — Disaster struck Ngyiresia, a fishing community at Essikado, a suburb of Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis on Friday, when five people including a one-year-old-girl, died as their home collapsed on them, after two days of downpour.

Eye witness reported that the heavy rains increased the pressure of water from the back of the house which was covered with thick shrubs, pushing the muddy soil against the walls, which caved in and collapsed on the siblings.

The deceased, Ama Dekye, 13, Clement Arhin, nine, Emmanuel Annan, seven and Beatrice Amoah, one-year-old, and Auntie Ama, who died on arrival at the Essikado Hospital have been deposited at the Effia Nkwanta Hospital Mortuary, while Clement Arhin, 11, is said to be in critical condition at the Essikado Hospital.

The disaster attracted scores of Ngyiresia residents who could not hold back their tears, as they broke down wailing over the disaster.

Meanwhile, reports reaching the Ghanaian Times indicated that most bridges and culverts in the Kansaworodo community in the Sekondi-Takoradi were totally submerged.

The ECG substation in Sekondi, which supplies most parts of Takoradi with power was also flooded.

The city authorities spoke about some bridges and culverts in some communities that had submerged, while uprooted trees blocked the Atlantic Hotel and Shippers Roundabout.

The road from the Kwame Nkrumah Roundabout toward West Tanokrom and the Paa Grant Roundabout was flooded and rendered impassable.

As usual, the road from the Collins Avenue to Mankessim White House was not spared, as it was completely under water, an eye witness told the Ghanaian Times.

The Western Regional Manager of New Times Corporation, Ali Anamsa also spoke about the flooding at the St Mary Secondary School section of the Takoradi- Agona Nkwanta Highway causing heavy traffic from Apowa to Apremdo, near the Two Brigade Barracks at about 9: 00 p.m. on Friday.

"Motorists had to trek from Apowa through the rain and connected at Apremdo before getting to Takoradi, I got home at 11 pm," he narrated.

The Metropolitan Chief Executive, Mr Anthony K.K. Sam and the Regional Commander of the Motor Traffic and Transport Unit (MTTU), Chief Superintendent Richard Appiah, toured the affected areas to monitor the situation.

Mr Sam advised the public to report all emergencies for urgent attention.