Uganda: Seven People Hacked to Death in Mbarara

A 65-year-old woman is on the run after allegedly killing seven people in Nombe Parish, Kashari County, Mbarara District.

The suspect used a panga to commit the frightening crime on Sunday.

She allegedly killed Annet Kyomukama, 25, who is her daughter and Osbert Nuwamanya, 8, her son.

Other victims are Oscar Turyamureba, 5; Mary Owomugisha, 2; Claire Ankunda, 5; Andereya Orushabe, 5 and a one Apofiya, 10.

Her husband, Mr Goerge Hangamaisho, 70, sustained severe wounds and was rushed to Mbarara Referral Hospital in critical condition.

Police say, 10 years ago, the suspect suffered from mental illness but was treated and healed and has been harmoniously living with the family.

The bodies have been taken to Mbarara Referral Hospital for post-mortem as investigations progress.