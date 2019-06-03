Nigeria: Jay Jay Okocha Charged for Alleged Money Laundering

Former Super Eagles captain, Austin Okocha, is embroiled in another round of legal battle.

A report in the Scottish Sun indicates that the former Nigerian international last Friday appeared in a court in Aberdeen over alleged money laundering charges.

According to the report in the Scottish tabloid, Okocha appeared in private at the Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

Witness' account disclosed that Okocha wore a white trainer with smart black trousers, a white shirt and suit jacket on top of a puffer jacket to court.

The soccer legend, who represented Nigeria at three FIFA World Cup among other top competitions, is said to be facing a charge related to the alleged acquisition, use, and possession of criminal property, and another relating to allegedly concealing, disguising, converting and transferring criminal property.

Okocha's appearance on Friday reports suggest is in connection to incidents alleged to have happened in the North-East in 2015 and the Police have been on the trail of the former Nigeria captain and six others since then.

Okocha is also facing a torrid time back in Nigeria where he is been accused of tax evasion and a bench warrant was recently issued for his arrest having failed to appear in the court despite numerous summons.

According to the government, Okocha has failed to appear in court since October 5, 2017, when the case first came up.

The government filed a three-count charge against Okocha on June 6, 2017, accusing him of: "Failure to furnish return of income for tax purposes with the Lagos State Internal Revenue Service contrary to Section 94 (1) of the Personal Income Tax Act Cap P8 Laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 2004 (As Amended).

"Failure to pay income tax contrary to Section 56(a) and (b) of the Lagos State Revenue Administration Law No. 8 of 2006.

"Failure to furnish return of Income for tax purposes with the Lagos State Internal Revenue Service contrary to Section 94(1) of the Personal Income Tax Act Cap P8 Laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 2004 (As Amended)."

Okocha enjoyed an illustrious football career playing for different clubs in England, France, Germany, Turkey, and oil-rich Qatar.

Upon his retirement, Okocha has been into football punditry and he is an ambassador to several ranges of brands.