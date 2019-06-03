Kenya: How Patoranking's Star-Studded Album Listening Party Went Down in Nairobi

Photo: ThomasMatiko/NairobiNews

Nigerian reggae dancehall artist Patoranking, on Saturday held an exclusive listening party of his second album Wilmer at a Nairobi high-end club Kiza Lounge for his Kenyan fans.

The award-winning artiste performed the new hits of the 12-track alum released a week ago, a dedication to his daughter Wilmer.

Speaking about the album, which also features a collabo with Kenyan star Nyashinski, Patoranking paid homage to his Kenyan fans for their support over the nine years he has been in the industry.

"My Kenyan fans have stood by me since I began my recording journey in 2010 and I wanted to thank them by giving them a chance to listen to my latest work. My second album is a tribute to my daughter Wilmer, a reminder of why I work so hard everyday so that she never lacks anything she needs," Patoranking said.

STAR GUESTS

The event was a star-studded affair attended by several celebrities including Nyashinski, Aime Bien of Sauti Sol, Naiboi, comedian Chipukeezy, Kagwe Mungai as well as notable media personalities.

During the event, Patoranking who also collaborated with Sauti Sol on Melanin hit and took time to mingle with his fans.

Besides Nyashinski, Patoranking's new album also has collabos with South African queen of dance Busiswa and fellow Nigerian artiste Davido.

DEBUT ALBUM

Two singles from the album, Lenge Lenge, and Confirm, featuring Davido, have over 4 million views combined.

Patoranking's debut album was titled God Over Everything and it featured Wizkid, Olamide, Phyno among other artistes.

The album reached number 4 on the US Billboard Charts making him the first Nigerian artiste to make Billboard's Reggae Album Chart.

He would later win MTV Africa's Song of the Year award for his hit single My Woman, My Everything featuring Wande Coal.

His unique blend of Dancehall, Reggae and Afrobeats has allowed him to create a distinct sound recognized by many in the continent.