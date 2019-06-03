Somalia: Foreign Minister Receives Copy of Credentials of New EU Ambassador

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Amb. Ahmed Isse Awad, received on Monday at his office in the ministry a copy of the credentials of the new Ambassador of the European Union Delegation to the Federal Republic of Somalia, Mr. Nicolás Berlanga Martinez.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation expressed his satisfaction and appreciation for the distinguished relations between Somalia and the European Union, stressing that the European Union is one of the most important partners in the development and reconstruction projects of the country.

The Minister and the new European Ambassador exchanged many ideas and initiatives to promote and develop multi-purpose relations to support the peace process and reconciliation and to implement and activate all agreements signed between the two parties and their follow-up.