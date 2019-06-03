3 June 2019

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Foreign Minister Receives Copy of Credentials of New EU Ambassador

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Amb. Ahmed Isse Awad, received on Monday at his office in the ministry a copy of the credentials of the new Ambassador of the European Union Delegation to the Federal Republic of Somalia, Mr. Nicolás Berlanga Martinez.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation expressed his satisfaction and appreciation for the distinguished relations between Somalia and the European Union, stressing that the European Union is one of the most important partners in the development and reconstruction projects of the country.

The Minister and the new European Ambassador exchanged many ideas and initiatives to promote and develop multi-purpose relations to support the peace process and reconciliation and to implement and activate all agreements signed between the two parties and their follow-up.

Somalia

Govt Bans Fishing Close to Somalia Border

Kenya has banned fishing activities off the Coast near the Somalia border over security concerns. Read more »

Read the original article on Shabelle.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.