Somalia: Deputy PM Chairs Security Meeting

Somali Deputy Prime Minister, Mahdi Mohamed Guled, has chaired high-level security meeting in Mogadishu on Sunday evening.

The weekly meeting attended by heads of regional security, mayor and governor of Mogadishu, Abdirahman Omar Osman is aimed to streamline security in the city mainly during the Islamic festive season of Eidul Fitri.

Deputy premier who toured various departments of the Banadir police headquarters has praised efforts by the uniformed forces to keep the residents of the Somali capital safe via their modern technology monitoring system.

Somali security agencies have been on high alert during the holy month of Ramadan to preempt attacks from armed group al-Shabaab.

Extra security checkpoints have been erected in major roads across the city for vigilance.