3 June 2019

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Deputy PM Chairs Security Meeting

Tagged:

Related Topics

Somali Deputy Prime Minister, Mahdi Mohamed Guled, has chaired high-level security meeting in Mogadishu on Sunday evening.

The weekly meeting attended by heads of regional security, mayor and governor of Mogadishu, Abdirahman Omar Osman is aimed to streamline security in the city mainly during the Islamic festive season of Eidul Fitri.

Deputy premier who toured various departments of the Banadir police headquarters has praised efforts by the uniformed forces to keep the residents of the Somali capital safe via their modern technology monitoring system.

Somali security agencies have been on high alert during the holy month of Ramadan to preempt attacks from armed group al-Shabaab.

Extra security checkpoints have been erected in major roads across the city for vigilance.

Somalia

Govt Bans Fishing Close to Somalia Border

Kenya has banned fishing activities off the Coast near the Somalia border over security concerns. Read more »

Read the original article on Shabelle.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.