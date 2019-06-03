Liberia: President Weah Mourns Fallen Grand Cape Mount Senator

The cold hands of death struck our Nation and Government once again. Last night we received the disastrous news relating to the death of Senator Edward Dagoseh of Grand Cape Mount County.

Senator Dagoseh was a true patriot and distinguished public servant who served the people of Grand Cape Mount County with utmost distinction and probity. His passing has left all of us grief-stricken and lost of words to express how much he will be missed and remembered for his long-standing service to our Nation.

While we are very saddened and dejected by this sad occurrence, we know that he's now in a better place going through eternal rest. Senator Dagoseh fought a great fight and showed how resilient he was even as he became frail during his illness, but he has ultimately succumbed to death--an inevitable experience.

Today, as we mourn the passing of a great patriot and outstanding public servant, I'd like to on behalf of the Government and in my own name extend heartfelt condolences to the Dagoseh Family, the great people of Grand Cape Mount County, the National legislature, especially the noble members of the Honorable Liberian Senate; and all others affected by this great loss.

It is my prayer that God will comfort the bereaved family and all others affected; and grant them the strength and fortitude to go through this time of deep sorrow. The Government and people of Liberia stand in solidarity with them and stand ready to lend our moral support in whatever way we can.

Rest in Peace Senator Dagoseh. Rest in Peace. Your passing has left a void in our hearts and we are truly grateful for your service to our Nation.