Ghana: Sale of Land Is Against the Will of God―Engr. Dr. Gyamera

A book titled: Ghana Land in Focus, compiled by Dr. Ebenezer Ankomah Gyamera, Executive Director (PE.IET (GH), Gyam Group of Companies, has been launched in Accra.

The book offers the youth the opportunity to appreciate the struggles of land acquisition and the menace of land guards.

Speaking at the official launch of the book, Lawyer Jonathan Odartey, a State Attorney, urged prospective land buyers to demand site plans which should first be sent to the Lands Commission for a search and confirmation before making any payment.

Lawyer Odartey said to purchase a parcel of land― be it stool, family or state land― the buyer should consult a qualified Surveyor for the process of deed registration.

Dr. Gyamera, however, noted that even though Ghana had a good legal framework for land acquisition, land disputes were numerous due to the lack of transparency on the part of land managers.

He said the perception that the sole job of the land surveyor was to measure and map land was wrong, adding that the book would enlighten land purchasers on the role of land surveyors in land acquisition, especially in Ghana.

Furthermore, he said, the book contained biblical and Islamic scriptures on land, and cited Leviticus 25-23 which forbade the sale of land, adding that lands should be transferred by leases, rather than by outright sale.

Dr. Gyamera, therefore, urged all chiefs to stop selling land because it was against the will of God. He said the book was also a guide against succumbing to inferiority complex and advised the youth to patronize the book.