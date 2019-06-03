Ghana: Mobile Telecommunications Network (MTN) Ghana Outdoors Turbonet

press release

To promote the deployment of 4G services to enhance the quality of data services by the Telecom Sector, government will be making available spectrum in the 800 MHz band, realised from the migration from Analogue to Digital Terrestrial Television.

Mr. George Andah, Deputy Minister for Communications, who made this known at the launch of an internet device―MTN TurboNet―in Accra on Thursday, May 30, 2019, noted that government online services, irrespective of the geographical location of the citizen, required the provision of a robust and reliable Telecom/Information and Communication Technology (ICT) infrastructure across the country.

Mr. Andah said in the 21st century, broadband had become a critical infrastructure prerequisite, as ICT made considerable impact on the creation of an Information Society, with broadband adoption serving as the foundation for economic growth, job creation, global competitiveness and a better way of life.

He noted that as Ghana looked forward to the creation of a digital economy and her participation the 4th Industrial Revolution, increased reliable, affordable and accessible broadband penetration nationwide was bound to play a key role in unleashing opportunities for the benefit of Ghanaians and for the modernisation of government processes in service delivery.

He said government, spearheaded by the Ministry of Communications, was, currently, aggressively implementing several digital initiatives, adding that, without internet and broadband availability, it would be difficult for the citizens to embrace the use of such ICT initiatives with a huge potential for transforming all sectors of the economy.

Mr. Andah said, the introduction of the new device by MTN would support government's efforts in bridging the digital divide gap so that Ghanaian citizens could access digital initiatives of government such as e-Payment, generation of digital addresses, e-Procurement, e-Justice, e-immigration, e-Parliament and the e-Passport systems, among others.

Mr. Andah commended Mobile Telecommunications (MTN) Ghana for the consistent investments within the ICT space in the interest of consumers and in line with global standards, and for implementing initiatives that complemented the efforts of government to attain the objectives of the Digital Agenda.

He urged Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) to continue to support Government's efforts as a wider market would be mutually beneficial.

He condemned the damage and vandalisation of fibre optic cables which resulted in service interruptions and, thereby, affected the realisation of the objectives of the digital agenda.

Addressing the audience, Mr Selorm Adadevoh, Chief Executive Officer, MTN Ghana, described the new device as another important milestone in the journey to revolutionise the High-Speed Home Broadband market in Ghana.

Mr Adadevoh pledged the commitment of MTN Ghana to using research and investing in solutions towards achieving its vision to lead the delivery of a bold new digital world to its customers.

He disclosed that MTN had earmarked an amount of US $160 million dollars for network improvements which were currently ongoing.

MTN TurboNet is a superior and high speed 4G internet router providing a Fixed Wireless Broadband Service designed to enhance business productivity, improve the residential market and, in effect, support national development.

A commercial pilot of the product in February this year to test it and gain customer insights have shown that the device is highly efficient while speed tests conducted internally and externally by customers using the device indicate super high speeds ranging up to 300 mbps.

Meanwhile, in December 2018, Ghana recorded a total mobile data subscription for 2G/3G of 26m with a penetration rate of 89%.