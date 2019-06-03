3 June 2019

South Africa: KZN Police Investigating Neglect After 4 Children Burn to Death in Home

By Kaveel Singh

KwaZulu-Natal police are investigating a case of child neglect after four children died in a fire that broke out at their home in Hillcrest, Durban, on Sunday evening.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said Hillcrest police had taken over the matter after the four children - aged between one and seven - were left alone by their mother at a house in Twins Road, Embo, in Hillcrest.

"When she returned, she noticed that the bedroom where the kids were sleeping had caught fire. All four children were burnt inside the house and were declared dead at the scene."

Gwala said the circumstances surrounding the incident were still being investigated.

