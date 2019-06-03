Liberia: Gou Citizens Threaten Election Boycott

Gou town residents, Zota District of Bong County are threatening to boycott the 2020 senatorial election due to their leaders' alleged lack of interest to improving citizens' living conditions.

The aggrieved citizens through town chief Mr. Flomo Juah told NewDawn that they will use the 2020 senatorial election to teach politicians lessons by staying home on voting day.

According to Mr. FlomoJuah, for too long the locals have voted politicians into offices without getting a fair share of their development priorities.

He warns that aggrieved votes will not form part of any election until their cry is heard and their concerns are addressed by the leadership of Bong county, and the central government.

Mr. Juah discloses that consultations are underway among the over eight largest towns surrounding Gou to backoff from any planned election.Meanwhile, Mr. Juah asserts that they remain firmed in appealing to Sen. Henry Yallah to address some of their concerns.

According to the Town Chief, the aggrieved residents are seeking Sen. Yallah's help in improving the bad road network which he describes as a death trap.

It can be recalled that late last year, an eminent citizen of Gou presented the Kpatawee-Gou road project to Senator Yallah for assistance on behalf of the residents. By Joseph Titus Yekeryan in Bong-

Edited by Winston W. Parley