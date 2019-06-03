Liberia: NBC Assures GVL, Sinoe Citizens

National Bureau of Concession (NBC) Deputy Director for Concession Nathaniel Bracewell, Jr. assures citizens and concessionaires that the NBC would protect the concession laws of Liberia.

He gave the assurance recently following a meeting with the Management of Golden Veroluem Liberia and the people of Sinoe County.According to a dispatch from the county, discussion between the GVL Management and Sinoe citizens was held under a cordial atmosphere.Mr. Bracewell stresses that the National Bureau of Concession has a responsibility to resolve problems arising out of the sector.

A representative of GVL, who spoke on behalf of the company, outlined many development projects initiated by management for the benefit of citizens of the county.

GVL has constructed several structures including schools and health facilities to cater to the wellbeing of citizens.

During the meeting, GVL reaffirmed its continuous commitment to providing more basic social services for the people of Sinoe County.