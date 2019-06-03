Ghana: Thank You for 'Planting for Food and Jobs', Other Policies - Sawla Muslim Community to Govt

Members of the Muslim community in Sawla, capital of the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba district of the newly-created Savannah region, have praised government for the many interventions made over the past two years to make life better for ordinary citizens of the country.

The residents are particularly delighted about interventions in the agriculture sector, which has made farming easier and more rewarding.

Shaib Braimah, Zongo Chief of Sawla, made these known when the Vice President of the Republic, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, joined members of the Muslim community in Sawla for Asr prayers when he toured the Savannah Region on Sunday 2nd May, 2019 as part of his nationwide Ramadan Tour.

In a speech read on his behalf, the Sawla Zongo Chief thanked the Akufo-Addo government for implementing people centred-programmes.

"Your Excellency, we cannot press you for projects without saying some good things that you and your government have done so far. We want to thank your government for the many good policies you are implementing to make life better for the people of Ghana. We the Muslim Ummah of Sawla cannot and will not forget about Planting for Food and Jobs. We cannot, and will not forget about Free SHS. We cannot and will not forget about School feeding programme."

He asked for Allah's guidance and protection as the country prepares for the upcoming elections, adding, "May Allah bless the President of the Republic of Ghana, may Allah bless the Vice President, may Allah bless our beloved country Ghana."

Vice President Bawumia reiterated his call for continued religious acceptance and peaceful coexistence among persons of different religious persuasions, pointing out that in unity lies strength.