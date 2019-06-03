Gambia: Banjul Hold 7th Convergence Prayers

Banjul Muslim elders and King Fahad Mosque committee of Banjul, Wednesday held their seventh annual convergence prayers in Banjul.

Held at the King Fahad Mosque, the convergence was graced by representatives of Supreme Islamic Council and Imams from across the Greater Banjul Area.

The committee started with the recitation of the Holy Qur'an from the beginning of the month of Ramadan and concluded it on Wednesday, as they meet for prayers.

Imam Ratib of Banjul Alhagie Cherno Alieu Mass Kah, thanked Allah for giving them the strength to hold the convergence and reciting the full Qur'an. "I thank all the Imams for conducting prayers for us throughout the Ramadan."

He emphasised the need for parents to teach their children the Qur'an which, he said will be of benefit to them both on earth and hereafter. "Those leading the prayers from day one of the Ramadan had completed reciting the Holy Qur'an. I am joyful to see young people reading the entire Holy Quran for about two years. That is a blessing that we cherished from Allah."

He prayed for Allah to guide and protect the president and the entire people of The Gambia, to continue to live in peace and contribute to national development.

Imam Alhagie Mboob, the chairman of Banjul Muslim elders said the important thing in life is to pray to Allah. "Our parents have been doing such a great work in the eighties until our time and we will continue it as well."

Alhagie Bai Saidy, member of the King Fahad Mosque committee thanked their donors like Africell, Areski and individuals who have been helping the mosque to facilitate breakfasting and other humanitarian support.