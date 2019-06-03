Gambia: Gen Tamba Urges Soldiers to Be Law-Abiding

A former State Guard Commander during the former regime, who was on Monday acquitted of a charge of desertion, alongside General Umpa Mendy has called on soldiers of The Gambia Armed Forces (GAF) to be law abiding.

Gen Ansumana Tamba was speaking to journalists shortly after his acquittal by a Military Court Martial at Yundum Barracks.

He urged soldiers to be patriotic citizens and be ready to serve their nation come what may.

"The nation is what we have. I have only The Gambia and let them also have only The Gambia than anywhere else," he told Gambian soldiers

Gen Ansumana Tamba added: "I felt very comfortable ever since I step my foot in Equatorial Guinea because I know myself and I know who I'm for the fact that I know I was innocent and patriotic citizen to this country. I served this country in the GAF for the past 29 to 30 years. So I know what it takes to serve your nation and I know what it takes to be a good citizen."

He assured Gambians that he is more than ready to serve the country than ever before.

"I'm assuring Gambians that I'm today more ready to serve the nation and to lay my life for the security and development of the nation than ever before and am not relenting on that. It is the will of God and it's an obstacle that I must pass through come what may happen. I was ready to take whatever the outcome was."