Gambia: Women Minister Launches WGPBWA Gambia Chapter

Women Affairs, Children and Social Welfare minister Fatou Kinteh, last Thursday launched the Working Group for Peace Building for West Africa (WGPBWA) Gambia chapter during the official closing of a three-day workshop for the group members at the Paradise Suites Hotel in Kololi.

Minister Kinteh thanked members for their time and commitment to participate in the group and also thanked Women Bureau for the commitment it demonstrate for the establishment of the Gambian working group.

She said meaningful development will be impossible without peace, saying there are many ways to maintain peace, including laws or traditional system. "This is the more reason why it is important to have women on board because they maintain peace through our traditional ways."

Minister Kinteh said the group is important because they are all aware that when there is conflict, women and children are the most vulnerable, adding that the implementation of the UN Resolution 1325 has indicated that women are the drivers of peace in the communities.

Neneh Touray, assistant director of Information, Education and Communication at Women Bureau said the training is important because women and youth have important role in peace building.

Isatou Dea Sawaneh, National Women Council president said peace is essential to daily existence.