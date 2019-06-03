South Africa: 59-Year-Old Man Sentenced to 13 Years Behind Bars

press release

A 59-year-old Brandvlei man has been sentenced to an effective 13 years imprisonment for attempted rape and contravention of protection order. The accused was sentenced by the Calvinia Regional Court last week. He was sentenced as follows; 10-years imprisonment on count of attempted rape and 3-years behind bars on count of contravention of protection order.

In 2018 October the accused stormed into the bedroom of a 76-year-old woman, who is believed to be his mother in law when he assaulted her and attempted to rape her. While attempting to rape the victim, he heard people's voices approaching the house and he abandoned his evil deed and fled the scene on foot.

The accused was arrested after the victim alerted the police about the incident. During the investigation it emerged that the victim had a protection order against the accused.

The Cluster Commander of the Namaqua, Brigadier Francis Hender, applauded the investigating officer for working excellently during the investigation, and by ensuring that the accused is served with a harsh jail term.