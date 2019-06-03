Gambia: Ambassador Rosenblit Meets Ex-Gambian President Jawara

The ambassador of Israel to The Gambia, His Excellency Roi Rosenblit, Thursday, 30 May 2019 paid a courtesy call on the former Gambian President Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara at his residence in Fajara.

During the visit, Ambassador Rosenblit emphasised the importance of the Israeli-Gambian relations which started far back in 1962 whereby the former president visited Israel on different occasions prior the independence of The Gambia in 1965.

Receiving the ambassador to his residence, Sir Dawda K Jawara thanked Ambassador Roi Rosenblit for his visit and for revitalising the mutual friendship agreements signed by him in the 60s; which among included sending Gambian students for yearlong training programmes to Israel.

The founding father of The Gambia shared his fond memories of being warmly received in Jerusalem by the founding fathers of Israel.

Meanwhile, Ambassador Rosenblit presented a symbolic souvenir of piece from Jerusalem and Israeli dates for the Holy Month of Ramadan to Sir Dawda.

Preceding the visit to Sir Dawda's residence, on Wednesday 29 May, the Embassy of Israel, Dakar led by Ambassador Roi Rosenblit in conjunction with the National Center for Arts and Culture held a reception celebrating the Israel's 71st Independence Day celebration and the opening of photo exhibition early steps titled 'First Diplomatic Between The Gambia and Israel 1962-1966.

The event took place at the Gambia National Museum, Banjul and was attended by ministers, directors and some other dignitaries.