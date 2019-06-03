Gambia: CDS - Army Not Contesting Verdict On Gens. Umpa And Tamba

Major Lamin K. Sanyang, the spokesperson of The Gambia Armed Forces (GAF) has stated that the Chief of Defence Staff of the Gambia Armed Forces (GAF), Lt. Gen. Masanneh N. Kinteh has confirmed the verdict of Gen. Ansumana Tamba and Gen. Umpa Mendy.

Last week, a Court Martial presided by President Commodore Madani Senghore found the accused persons not guilty of desertion charge pressed against them, and therefore, acquitted and discharge them on the single count pending confirmation. However, CDS Kinteh has confirmed that he would not contest the verdict of the Court Martial.

"The CDS was acting in accordance with the powers vested on him as the convening authority. I can tell you that he (CDS Kinteh) has confirmed the verdict of the two army generals, meaning he is not contesting the verdict of the Court Martial," he told our reporter in an interview yesterday.

The two generals were charged with desertion contrary to The Gambia Armed Forces Act after they allegedly abandoned official duties for one year without official authority by accompanying former president and commander-in-chief of GAF, Yahya Jammeh to Equatorial Guinea.

They were arrested in 2018 after they returned to the country from Equatorial Guinea from their respective homes after managing to escape arrest at the Banjul International Airport.

In a similar but separate case, the GAF spokesperson also added that CDS Kinteh has also confirmed the verdict of eight soldiers who were sentenced by a Court Martial at Yundum Military Barrack presided over by Colonel Salifu Bojang.

On Monday 27 May, 2019, seven soldiers of The Gambia Armed Forces (GAF) were sentenced to nine years in jail by a Court Martial at Yundum Barrack presided over by Colonel Salifu Bojang for various crimes; ranging from treason to mutiny, while Private Alieu Sanneh was sentenced to three years jail term.

Those convicted were: Cpt. Yahya B. Jammeh, Lt. Abdoulie Jarju, Lt. Yahya Jammeh, Sgt. Baboucarr Sanneh, Sgt. Malick Bojang, Lance Corporal Abba Badjie, Privates Mbemba Camara and Alieu Sanneh.

Four other soldiers, who were part of 12 accused persons, were acquitted and discharged. They are: Corporals Lamin Gibba, Ebrima Jallow, Sulayman Sanyang and Lance Corporal Sambujang Bojang.