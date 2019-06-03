Gambia: OiIC 2019 - Gambia, Egypt Leaders Vow to Strengthen Ties

On the sidelines of the 14th Summit of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, His Excellency President Adama Barrow and his Egyptian counterpart, President Abdel Fatah el-Sisi held a bilateral discussion aimed at strengthening the level cooperation between their countries.

President Barrow assured him of his highest consideration and that of the government of The Gambia at all times, while appreciating the interest Egypt expressed in exploring investment opportunities in agric business, tourism, energy, among others. The Egyptian leader also received the gratitude of The Gambia for the assisting The Gambia Armed Forces with uniforms.

President Fatah El-Sisi expressed profound appreciation and satisfaction with Gambia-Egypt relations. He said there are plans to foster economic and commercial cooperation between the two countries, suggesting that palm plantation could be a lucrative venture for The Gambia.

Meanwhile, President Barrow also received in audience General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, Head of the Transitional Military Council of Sudan, and Anwar Ibrahim, a Malaysian Member of Parliament and the president of the People's Justice Party.

On Saturday, the president used the opportunity to perform Umrah in Makkah.